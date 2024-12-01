Georgia's Tbilisi Erupts in Protest Amid EU Accession Crisis

Thousands of demonstrators gathered in Tbilisi, Georgia's capital, on Saturday evening. Building barricades, breaking windows, and setting off fireworks outside the parliament, they protested against the government's decision to halt talks with the EU.

Riot police responded with water cannons and tear gas. Protesters burned an effigy of Georgia's richest man, Bidzina Ivanishvili, a sign of increasing discontent with the ruling party, accused of rigging recent elections.

The protest reflects a broader crisis. The government claims the opposition plots a revolution. As international criticism grows, both the EU and the U.S. have suspended strategic ties, urging an investigation into the election's legitimacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)