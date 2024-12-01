Left Menu

Georgia's Tbilisi Erupts in Protest Amid EU Accession Crisis

Thousands protested in Tbilisi against the Georgian government's decision to halt EU talks, accusing the administration of drifting towards Russia. Demonstrators clashed with riot police, resulting in hundreds of arrests. International criticism mounts as EU and U.S. suspend ties, urging an investigation into election legitimacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-12-2024 02:23 IST | Created: 01-12-2024 02:23 IST
Georgia's Tbilisi Erupts in Protest Amid EU Accession Crisis
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Thousands of demonstrators gathered in Tbilisi, Georgia's capital, on Saturday evening. Building barricades, breaking windows, and setting off fireworks outside the parliament, they protested against the government's decision to halt talks with the EU.

Riot police responded with water cannons and tear gas. Protesters burned an effigy of Georgia's richest man, Bidzina Ivanishvili, a sign of increasing discontent with the ruling party, accused of rigging recent elections.

The protest reflects a broader crisis. The government claims the opposition plots a revolution. As international criticism grows, both the EU and the U.S. have suspended strategic ties, urging an investigation into the election's legitimacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Black Friday Chaos: Shooting Erupts at Arkansas Mall

Black Friday Chaos: Shooting Erupts at Arkansas Mall

 Global
2
Aleppo Tensions: Rebels at the Gates Once More

Aleppo Tensions: Rebels at the Gates Once More

 Global
3
England's Power Play: Harry Brook Shines with Monumental 171

England's Power Play: Harry Brook Shines with Monumental 171

 Global
4
Black Friday Bonanza: Deals, Discounts, and Consumer Worries

Black Friday Bonanza: Deals, Discounts, and Consumer Worries

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Trade Barriers: How AfCFTA Can Transform Africa’s Economy

Revolutionizing Air Quality Monitoring in Data-Scarce Settings

World Bank Annual Report 2024: Driving Global Development and Resilience

Affordable Childcare in Cambodia: Bridging Gaps for a Brighter Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024