Rebel Surge: The Struggle for Aleppo

In a dramatic turn of events, the Syrian army on Saturday reported significant casualties in a fierce offensive led by Islamist Hayat Tahrir al-Sham rebels in Aleppo. This marks the most substantial challenge to President Bashar al-Assad in years.

Russia's involvement was swift, with its air force targeting the rebels to support the embattled Syrian military, as reported by Russian news agencies. The ongoing conflict, rooted in deep geopolitical ties with allies and adversaries, reverberates through the region.

The White House has expressed deep concern over the situation, criticizing Syria's reliance on Russia and Iran while urging a return to political dialogue under U.N. Security Council Resolution 2254. As tensions escalate, the intricate geopolitical landscape continues to evolve.

(With inputs from agencies.)