Left Menu

Fire Eruption Near Ernakulam Junction: Averted Tragedy, Investigation Underway

A major fire at a scrap godown near Ernakulam Junction Railway Station caused panic but was brought under control without casualties. Firefighters battled flames exacerbated by exploding LPG cylinders for five hours. Nine migrant workers were rescued, and train services resumed after a brief suspension. Investigation for cause continues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 01-12-2024 07:42 IST | Created: 01-12-2024 07:42 IST
Fire Eruption Near Ernakulam Junction: Averted Tragedy, Investigation Underway
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A major fire erupted at a private godown near Ernakulam Junction Railway Station early Sunday, sparking public alarm. Authorities have confirmed that there were no casualties.

The blaze, which ignited around 1 a.m. in a scrap godown near the Ernakulam South Railway Overbridge, was fought by firefighters for five hours before being subdued. Officials noted the intensity was worsened by exploding LPG cylinders within the facility.

Fire and rescue teams successfully rescued nine migrant workers trapped inside, and precautionarily evacuated nearby residents. Train operations between Ernakulam South Railway Station and Alappuzha, temporarily halted, resumed after two hours. The fire's origin is still under investigation, with a separate incident near Kochi International Airport also under probe for vehicular arson. No injuries were reported there either.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Black Friday Chaos: Shooting Erupts at Arkansas Mall

Black Friday Chaos: Shooting Erupts at Arkansas Mall

 Global
2
Aleppo Tensions: Rebels at the Gates Once More

Aleppo Tensions: Rebels at the Gates Once More

 Global
3
England's Power Play: Harry Brook Shines with Monumental 171

England's Power Play: Harry Brook Shines with Monumental 171

 Global
4
Black Friday Bonanza: Deals, Discounts, and Consumer Worries

Black Friday Bonanza: Deals, Discounts, and Consumer Worries

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Trade Barriers: How AfCFTA Can Transform Africa’s Economy

Revolutionizing Air Quality Monitoring in Data-Scarce Settings

World Bank Annual Report 2024: Driving Global Development and Resilience

Affordable Childcare in Cambodia: Bridging Gaps for a Brighter Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024