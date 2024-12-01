Fire Eruption Near Ernakulam Junction: Averted Tragedy, Investigation Underway
A major fire at a scrap godown near Ernakulam Junction Railway Station caused panic but was brought under control without casualties. Firefighters battled flames exacerbated by exploding LPG cylinders for five hours. Nine migrant workers were rescued, and train services resumed after a brief suspension. Investigation for cause continues.
A major fire erupted at a private godown near Ernakulam Junction Railway Station early Sunday, sparking public alarm. Authorities have confirmed that there were no casualties.
The blaze, which ignited around 1 a.m. in a scrap godown near the Ernakulam South Railway Overbridge, was fought by firefighters for five hours before being subdued. Officials noted the intensity was worsened by exploding LPG cylinders within the facility.
Fire and rescue teams successfully rescued nine migrant workers trapped inside, and precautionarily evacuated nearby residents. Train operations between Ernakulam South Railway Station and Alappuzha, temporarily halted, resumed after two hours. The fire's origin is still under investigation, with a separate incident near Kochi International Airport also under probe for vehicular arson. No injuries were reported there either.
(With inputs from agencies.)
