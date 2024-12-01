Russia's Most Secretive Budget: Military Spending Soars

In a move that underscores increasing military priorities, Russian President Vladimir Putin has authorized a new budget focusing on military expenditure for 2025-2027. The announcement, made through the official legal acts portal, highlights a 25% surge in defense spending.

Significantly, this budget will be the most secretive in post-Soviet Russian history, with nearly a third of all allocations shrouded from public view. The Kremlin has stated that the primary focus remains on ongoing military operations in Ukraine, alongside social and technological development efforts.

Despite the military emphasis, the government maintains the draft budget is "balanced." It aims to reduce the deficit to 0.5% from the current year's estimated 1.7%, while ensuring state debt remains under 20% over the next three years.

(With inputs from agencies.)