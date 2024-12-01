Tensions Rise Amid Accusations and Ceasefires in Gaza Conflict

Overnight Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip have claimed at least six lives, including two young children, amidst accusations of civilian targeting in the ongoing conflict. The strikes, targeting the Muwasi area and the southern city of Rafah, have also left the children's mother and sibling wounded, according to medical officials at Nasser Hospital.

Former Israeli Defense Minister Moshe Yaalon has criticized the current government, accusing it of engaging in ethnic cleansing in northern Gaza. He alleges the government intends to annex and ethnically cleanse the territory, marking a sharp critique as international bodies investigate potential war crimes and genocide allegations against Israel.

Despite a recent ceasefire with Hezbollah, tension remains as attacks continue between Israel and Hamas. Global diplomatic efforts for peace, led by the U.S., Qatar, and Egypt, persist, aiming for hostages' release and a lasting resolution to the ongoing conflict. However, political challenges and opposing demands hinder progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)