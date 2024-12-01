Supreme Court to Hear Challenge on Increased Voter Limit at Polling Stations

On December 2, the Supreme Court will examine a public interest litigation (PIL) contesting the Election Commission's move to increase the maximum number of voters per polling station from 1,200 to 1,500.

The PIL, filed by Indu Prakash Singh, claims the decision is arbitrary and excludes underprivileged sections from the electoral process by causing longer waits at polls.

Senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, representing Singh, emphasized the potential exclusion risk, while the Election Commission aims to expedite voting with additional EVMs.

(With inputs from agencies.)