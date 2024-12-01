Left Menu

Supreme Court to Hear Challenge on Increased Voter Limit at Polling Stations

The Supreme Court is set to review a PIL contesting the Election Commission's decision to raise the voter limit per polling booth from 1,200 to 1,500. The petitioner, Indu Prakash Singh, argues the increase is arbitrary and may exclude underprivileged groups from voting due to longer queues.

On December 2, the Supreme Court will examine a public interest litigation (PIL) contesting the Election Commission's move to increase the maximum number of voters per polling station from 1,200 to 1,500.

The PIL, filed by Indu Prakash Singh, claims the decision is arbitrary and excludes underprivileged sections from the electoral process by causing longer waits at polls.

Senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, representing Singh, emphasized the potential exclusion risk, while the Election Commission aims to expedite voting with additional EVMs.

