CBI Seeks U.S. Assistance in Reviving Bofors Scandal Probe
The CBI will send a judicial request to the U.S. to obtain information from investigator Michael Hershman on the 1980s Bofors bribery case. The investigation stalled after initial efforts by the CBI, but recent revelations revived interest in probing alleged bribery linked to a Swedish firm.
- Country:
- India
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is taking steps to seek U.S. assistance in the prolonged Bofors bribery scandal investigation from the 1980s, officials announced on Sunday. This includes sending a judicial request to obtain critical information from private investigator Michael Hershman.
Even after the Delhi High Court dismissed charges against individuals like former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi and the Hinduja brothers, new revelations prompt renewed scrutiny. The CBI aims to acquire essential data to advance their probe into the alleged Rs 64-crore bribery case associated with the Swedish firm Bofors.
Although Hershman, who publicly criticized the initial investigations, is ready to cooperate, the agency's previous attempts to obtain information from U.S. authorities have been stalled. With the current move, the CBI seeks to re-establish the legal pathway for a systematic investigation into this historic political scandal.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tragic Stabbing Incident in Deoria Sparks Police Investigation
Tragic On-Set Death Spurs Negligence Investigation
Rahul Gandhi wants to become champion of OBCs, how many OBC members in Rajiv Gandhi Foundation, National Advisory Committee: Nadda.
Rajiv Gandhi's Vision and K P Singh's Catalyst Role in GE's India Entry
Tragic End: Teacher's Unexpected Demise Sparks Investigation