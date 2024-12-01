Tragic Loss in Chhattisgarh: Young Man Killed by Naxalites
A 25-year-old man named Kummesh Kunjam was killed by Naxalites in Bijapur district, Chhattisgarh, over suspicions of being a police informer. His body was discovered with pamphlets accusing him of espionage. The incident marks another victim in a series of Naxalite-related killings in Bastar division.
A 25-year-old man from Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district fell victim to Naxalite violence, an official reported. Identified as Kummesh Kunjam, his body was found on Chihka-Tindodi road near Bhairamgarh police station.
Early investigations suggest Naxalites strangled Kunjam, accusing him of being a police informer, a narrative supported by pamphlets left at the scene. Authorities are working diligently to apprehend those responsible.
This incident is part of a broader pattern of Naxalite violence in the Bastar division, which has already seen over 50 violent deaths this year, underscoring the ongoing conflict in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
