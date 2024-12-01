Left Menu

Tragic Loss in Chhattisgarh: Young Man Killed by Naxalites

A 25-year-old man named Kummesh Kunjam was killed by Naxalites in Bijapur district, Chhattisgarh, over suspicions of being a police informer. His body was discovered with pamphlets accusing him of espionage. The incident marks another victim in a series of Naxalite-related killings in Bastar division.

Bijapur | Updated: 01-12-2024
  • India

A 25-year-old man from Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district fell victim to Naxalite violence, an official reported. Identified as Kummesh Kunjam, his body was found on Chihka-Tindodi road near Bhairamgarh police station.

Early investigations suggest Naxalites strangled Kunjam, accusing him of being a police informer, a narrative supported by pamphlets left at the scene. Authorities are working diligently to apprehend those responsible.

This incident is part of a broader pattern of Naxalite violence in the Bastar division, which has already seen over 50 violent deaths this year, underscoring the ongoing conflict in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

