Tragic Loss in Chhattisgarh: Young Man Killed by Naxalites

A 25-year-old man from Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district fell victim to Naxalite violence, an official reported. Identified as Kummesh Kunjam, his body was found on Chihka-Tindodi road near Bhairamgarh police station.

Early investigations suggest Naxalites strangled Kunjam, accusing him of being a police informer, a narrative supported by pamphlets left at the scene. Authorities are working diligently to apprehend those responsible.

This incident is part of a broader pattern of Naxalite violence in the Bastar division, which has already seen over 50 violent deaths this year, underscoring the ongoing conflict in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)