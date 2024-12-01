Houthis Launch Hypersonic Strike on Central Israel

A military spokesman for Yemen's Houthis, Yahya Sarea, revealed that the group launched a hypersonic missile targeting a crucial area in central Israel. The announcement was made during a televised address on Sunday.

On the same day, the Israeli Defense Forces confirmed that a projectile from Yemen was intercepted, preventing it from breaching Israeli airspace. This action is part of a series of attacks, showcasing the Houthis' solidarity with the Palestinians as the Gaza war escalates in 2023.

The Houthis have consistently aimed missiles and drones at Israel, emphasizing their support for the Palestinian cause amid the intensifying conflict in the region. The situation highlights growing regional tensions and the ongoing hostilities linked to the Gaza war.

(With inputs from agencies.)