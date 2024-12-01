Left Menu

Houthis Launch Hypersonic Strike on Central Israel

Yemen's Houthi group announced a hypersonic missile attack on a significant target in Israel, as reported by their spokesman Yahya Sarea. The Israeli military intercepted a projectile from Yemen before it entered their territory. The Houthis aim to support Palestinians amid the ongoing Gaza conflict.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A military spokesman for Yemen's Houthis, Yahya Sarea, revealed that the group launched a hypersonic missile targeting a crucial area in central Israel. The announcement was made during a televised address on Sunday.

On the same day, the Israeli Defense Forces confirmed that a projectile from Yemen was intercepted, preventing it from breaching Israeli airspace. This action is part of a series of attacks, showcasing the Houthis' solidarity with the Palestinians as the Gaza war escalates in 2023.

The Houthis have consistently aimed missiles and drones at Israel, emphasizing their support for the Palestinian cause amid the intensifying conflict in the region. The situation highlights growing regional tensions and the ongoing hostilities linked to the Gaza war.

(With inputs from agencies.)

