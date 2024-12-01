Left Menu

Kerala Pension Scandal: Official Names Demanded for Transparency

The opposition Congress urges the Kerala government to disclose names of government employees illicitly receiving social security pensions. Leader of Opposition, V D Satheesan, highlights lack of action despite CAG findings, stressing transparency to protect honest officials. Public outrage mounts, urging government accountability.

Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 01-12-2024 18:03 IST
The opposition Congress has called on the Kerala government to disclose the identities of government employees who allegedly received social security pensions meant for the impoverished. On Wednesday, this demand was put forth to ensure transparency and prevent honest officers from falling under undue suspicion.

Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly, V D Satheesan, addressed a letter to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Finance Minister K N Balagopal. In it, Satheesan expressed surprise over the government's inaction despite Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) findings from two years ago pointing out this misuse.

Public outrage has intensified over reports that nearly 1,500 government employees, including high-ranking officials, fraudulently received social security pensions. This revelation prompted Finance Minister Balagopal to call for stringent disciplinary measures against those implicated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

