Left Menu

Thane Man Loses Rs 10.08 Lakh in Online Fraud Scam

A man from Thane district was defrauded of Rs 10.08 lakh through an online scam, with threats of a 'money laundering' case. The scammers posed as customs officers to extort money. An FIR was registered under relevant legal sections to address the crime.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 01-12-2024 18:10 IST | Created: 01-12-2024 18:10 IST
Thane Man Loses Rs 10.08 Lakh in Online Fraud Scam
fraud
  • Country:
  • India

A 33-year-old man from Thane district fell victim to an online scam and lost Rs 10.08 lakh, as revealed by police officials on Sunday. The victim was threatened with a fictitious 'money laundering' case by conmen posing as customs officers.

The scam began in November when the victim received a call on his WhatsApp from a man pretending to be Donald, soon followed by another call from an individual falsely claiming to be a Customs officer at the Delhi airport.

The fraudulent customs officer warned the victim that Donald lacked proper documents to enter India, consequently intimidating him into transferring Rs 10.08 lakh to various bank accounts. Despite continuous demands for money, the victim filed a complaint on November 29 at the Central Police Station in Ulhasnagar, prompting police to register a case under the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita and the Information Technology Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Black Friday Chaos: Shooting Erupts at Arkansas Mall

Black Friday Chaos: Shooting Erupts at Arkansas Mall

 Global
2
Aleppo Tensions: Rebels at the Gates Once More

Aleppo Tensions: Rebels at the Gates Once More

 Global
3
England's Power Play: Harry Brook Shines with Monumental 171

England's Power Play: Harry Brook Shines with Monumental 171

 Global
4
Black Friday Bonanza: Deals, Discounts, and Consumer Worries

Black Friday Bonanza: Deals, Discounts, and Consumer Worries

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024