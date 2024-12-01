BSF's Tripura Frontier: Safeguarding Borders and Communities
The BSF's Tripura Frontier has apprehended 675 illegal immigrants, including 55 Rohingyas, and confiscated illegal substances. The BSF remains vigilant along the Bangladesh border, coordinates with various agencies, and assists in ensuring safe returns during Bangladesh's unrest. Community and bilateral relations are also emphasized.
In a significant operation, the Border Security Force's Tripura Frontier apprehended 675 illegal immigrants, including 55 Rohingyas, so far this year, according to an official release made public on Sunday.
During the same period, the BSF seized 66,316 bottles of phensedyl cough syrup, over 9,000 kg of ganja, and more than six lakh yaba tablets, highlighting their commitment to combating illegal activities along the border.
These efforts come alongside the BSF's primary duty of maintaining a vigilant watch along the 856-km border with Bangladesh in Tripura, which includes collaboration with state authorities and other security agencies.
