Lebanon's Struggle: Ceasefire, Airstrikes, and a Nation Rebuilding

Israeli jets launched airstrikes on a southern Lebanese border village amidst ongoing tension following a US-brokered ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah. Although no casualties were immediately reported, violations of the ceasefire have been criticized by Lebanon. Efforts are underway to restore stability and rebuild the war-torn nation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tyre | Updated: 01-12-2024 21:21 IST | Created: 01-12-2024 21:21 IST
Israeli jets conducted an airstrike on a southern Lebanese border village on Sunday, with further shelling on border towns still under Israeli control, as reported by Lebanon's state-run National News Agency.

These actions occurred shortly after a US-brokered ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah, aimed at ending hostilities. There were no immediate reports of casualties.

As Lebanon attempts to return to normalcy after the conflict, the Lebanese government and military continue to criticize Israeli actions, while international bodies, including a newly formed US-led monitoring committee, strive to ensure ceasefire compliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

