Lebanon's Struggle: Ceasefire, Airstrikes, and a Nation Rebuilding
Israeli jets launched airstrikes on a southern Lebanese border village amidst ongoing tension following a US-brokered ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah. Although no casualties were immediately reported, violations of the ceasefire have been criticized by Lebanon. Efforts are underway to restore stability and rebuild the war-torn nation.
- Country:
- Malawi
Israeli jets conducted an airstrike on a southern Lebanese border village on Sunday, with further shelling on border towns still under Israeli control, as reported by Lebanon's state-run National News Agency.
These actions occurred shortly after a US-brokered ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah, aimed at ending hostilities. There were no immediate reports of casualties.
As Lebanon attempts to return to normalcy after the conflict, the Lebanese government and military continue to criticize Israeli actions, while international bodies, including a newly formed US-led monitoring committee, strive to ensure ceasefire compliance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Lebanon
- Israel
- airstrike
- ceasefire
- Hezbollah
- US-brokered
- war
- violation
- UNIFIL
- reconstruction
ALSO READ
Hindu-American Vote Shifts Strongly Towards Trump
Tragedy Strikes Jhansi: Fire in Children's Ward Claims Lives
Dandi Hawar Fish Market: A Community's Economic Anchor Amid Political Promises
India Accelerates Towards 500 GW Renewable Energy Target: Task Force and Innovations Announced
India's Education and Digital Revolution: A Leap Towards Viksit Bharat