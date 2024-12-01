Lebanon's Struggle: Ceasefire, Airstrikes, and a Nation Rebuilding

Israeli jets conducted an airstrike on a southern Lebanese border village on Sunday, with further shelling on border towns still under Israeli control, as reported by Lebanon's state-run National News Agency.

These actions occurred shortly after a US-brokered ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah, aimed at ending hostilities. There were no immediate reports of casualties.

As Lebanon attempts to return to normalcy after the conflict, the Lebanese government and military continue to criticize Israeli actions, while international bodies, including a newly formed US-led monitoring committee, strive to ensure ceasefire compliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)