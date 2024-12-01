Left Menu

Andhra's Alleged Rice Export Scandal Unveiled

Andhra Pradesh Minister N Manohar has accused the previous YSRCP regime of illegal rice exports worth Rs 48,537 crore through Kakinada Port. He claims a network enabled smuggling to African countries, and the NDA government is committed to dismantling the rice mafia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vijayawada | Updated: 01-12-2024 21:46 IST | Created: 01-12-2024 21:46 IST
Andhra's Alleged Rice Export Scandal Unveiled
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Andhra Pradesh Minister N Manohar has raised serious allegations concerning the illegal export of rice from Kakinada Port, reportedly amounting to Rs 48,537 crore.

Speaking at a press conference, the Minister criticized the former YSRCP regime, suggesting that the government transformed the port into a hotspot for smuggling operations.

He revealed that the rice was illegally shipped to African nations, underlining the role of a covert network spanning from Chittoor to Srikakulam. Manohar promised that the NDA administration is determined to bring those responsible to justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Black Friday Chaos: Shooting Erupts at Arkansas Mall

Black Friday Chaos: Shooting Erupts at Arkansas Mall

 Global
2
Aleppo Tensions: Rebels at the Gates Once More

Aleppo Tensions: Rebels at the Gates Once More

 Global
3
England's Power Play: Harry Brook Shines with Monumental 171

England's Power Play: Harry Brook Shines with Monumental 171

 Global
4
Black Friday Bonanza: Deals, Discounts, and Consumer Worries

Black Friday Bonanza: Deals, Discounts, and Consumer Worries

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024