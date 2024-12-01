Andhra's Alleged Rice Export Scandal Unveiled

Andhra Pradesh Minister N Manohar has raised serious allegations concerning the illegal export of rice from Kakinada Port, reportedly amounting to Rs 48,537 crore.

Speaking at a press conference, the Minister criticized the former YSRCP regime, suggesting that the government transformed the port into a hotspot for smuggling operations.

He revealed that the rice was illegally shipped to African nations, underlining the role of a covert network spanning from Chittoor to Srikakulam. Manohar promised that the NDA administration is determined to bring those responsible to justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)