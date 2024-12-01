Andhra's Alleged Rice Export Scandal Unveiled
Andhra Pradesh Minister N Manohar has accused the previous YSRCP regime of illegal rice exports worth Rs 48,537 crore through Kakinada Port. He claims a network enabled smuggling to African countries, and the NDA government is committed to dismantling the rice mafia.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Vijayawada | Updated: 01-12-2024 21:46 IST | Created: 01-12-2024 21:46 IST
- Country:
- India
Andhra Pradesh Minister N Manohar has raised serious allegations concerning the illegal export of rice from Kakinada Port, reportedly amounting to Rs 48,537 crore.
Speaking at a press conference, the Minister criticized the former YSRCP regime, suggesting that the government transformed the port into a hotspot for smuggling operations.
He revealed that the rice was illegally shipped to African nations, underlining the role of a covert network spanning from Chittoor to Srikakulam. Manohar promised that the NDA administration is determined to bring those responsible to justice.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
NCB Kolkata Captures Notorious Drug Kingpin Tied to Gold Smuggling
Major Drug Bust at Charbagh Station: Smuggling Ring Exposed
Punjab Police Crack Down on Narco Smuggling Ring
Microland: Consistent Leader in Managed Network Services Unveils Next-Gen Innovations
SBI Expands Network to 23,000 Branches by FY25