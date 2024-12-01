Left Menu

Aid Halted Amidst Chaos: Gaza's Looming Humanitarian Catastrophe

The UN agency for Palestinian refugees has halted aid deliveries to Gaza due to looting by armed gangs. The decision exacerbates the ongoing humanitarian crisis influenced largely by Israeli policies. The situation is dire as Gaza faces another harsh winter with substantial international aid at a standstill.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Deiral-Balah | Updated: 01-12-2024 22:18 IST | Created: 01-12-2024 22:18 IST
Aid Halted Amidst Chaos: Gaza's Looming Humanitarian Catastrophe
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The UN agency responsible for Palestinian refugees has indefinitely suspended aid deliveries to Gaza through the primary cargo crossing, citing the threat posed by looting armed gangs. Officials have attributed the breakdown of order primarily to Israeli government policies, intensifying the plight of civilians in the conflict-laden region.

This critical decision could significantly escalate the humanitarian crisis in Gaza as winter looms, with countless Palestinians depending entirely on international assistance. Recent warnings allude to potential famine in northern Gaza, an area strategically isolated by Israeli forces since early October.

UNRWA, the leading humanitarian service in Gaza, reports that nearly 100 aid trucks were looted along the Kerem Shalom crossing route in mid-November. These incidents have rendered the already hazardous route too treacherous for continued use, halting the vital supply line into the war-torn region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Black Friday Chaos: Shooting Erupts at Arkansas Mall

Black Friday Chaos: Shooting Erupts at Arkansas Mall

 Global
2
Aleppo Tensions: Rebels at the Gates Once More

Aleppo Tensions: Rebels at the Gates Once More

 Global
3
England's Power Play: Harry Brook Shines with Monumental 171

England's Power Play: Harry Brook Shines with Monumental 171

 Global
4
Black Friday Bonanza: Deals, Discounts, and Consumer Worries

Black Friday Bonanza: Deals, Discounts, and Consumer Worries

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024