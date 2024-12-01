Aid Halted Amidst Chaos: Gaza's Looming Humanitarian Catastrophe
The UN agency for Palestinian refugees has halted aid deliveries to Gaza due to looting by armed gangs. The decision exacerbates the ongoing humanitarian crisis influenced largely by Israeli policies. The situation is dire as Gaza faces another harsh winter with substantial international aid at a standstill.
The UN agency responsible for Palestinian refugees has indefinitely suspended aid deliveries to Gaza through the primary cargo crossing, citing the threat posed by looting armed gangs. Officials have attributed the breakdown of order primarily to Israeli government policies, intensifying the plight of civilians in the conflict-laden region.
This critical decision could significantly escalate the humanitarian crisis in Gaza as winter looms, with countless Palestinians depending entirely on international assistance. Recent warnings allude to potential famine in northern Gaza, an area strategically isolated by Israeli forces since early October.
UNRWA, the leading humanitarian service in Gaza, reports that nearly 100 aid trucks were looted along the Kerem Shalom crossing route in mid-November. These incidents have rendered the already hazardous route too treacherous for continued use, halting the vital supply line into the war-torn region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
