Aid Halted Amidst Chaos: Gaza's Looming Humanitarian Catastrophe

The UN agency responsible for Palestinian refugees has indefinitely suspended aid deliveries to Gaza through the primary cargo crossing, citing the threat posed by looting armed gangs. Officials have attributed the breakdown of order primarily to Israeli government policies, intensifying the plight of civilians in the conflict-laden region.

This critical decision could significantly escalate the humanitarian crisis in Gaza as winter looms, with countless Palestinians depending entirely on international assistance. Recent warnings allude to potential famine in northern Gaza, an area strategically isolated by Israeli forces since early October.

UNRWA, the leading humanitarian service in Gaza, reports that nearly 100 aid trucks were looted along the Kerem Shalom crossing route in mid-November. These incidents have rendered the already hazardous route too treacherous for continued use, halting the vital supply line into the war-torn region.

