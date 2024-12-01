Kejriwal Padyatra Incident: Water or Spirit?
A man, Ashok Kumar Jha, disrupted AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal's padyatra in Malviya Nagar by throwing a liquid. While AAP claims it was spirit to harm Kejriwal, police confirmed it as water. This is the third security breach against Kejriwal in the past month.
- Country:
- India
A tense episode unfolded during AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal's padyatra in Malviya Nagar as Ashok Kumar Jha allegedly doused him with a liquid, causing a stir among the attendees and raising concerns about the security measures in place.
The police have identified the attacker as a Delhi Transport Corporation employee and registered a case, seizing a partially filled water bottle for evidence. Authorities are working to determine the motive behind the act amid accusations from AAP of an alleged assassination attempt.
The incident escalated political tensions with the AAP criticizing the BJP-led Centre, pointing to a pattern of recurring attacks on their leader over the last month. Meanwhile, the BJP has denied any connection to the attacker.
(With inputs from agencies.)
