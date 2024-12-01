Tragedy Strikes Twice: Brothers Fall Victim to Stabbings in West Delhi
In West Delhi, a man named Manoj was fatally stabbed while crossing a park, echoing a similar incident involving his younger brother six months prior. Police have apprehended two juveniles, but the family suspects more individuals. Investigations are ongoing as protests demand justice.
A man named Manoj was tragically stabbed to death while crossing a park in West Delhi on Saturday evening, six months after his brother fell victim to a similar attack in the same area, according to police reports on Sunday.
The police swiftly detained two juveniles suspected of being involved in Saturday's incident. They responded to a PCR call received at 8 PM, finding Manoj critically injured at the scene in Naraina. He was immediately taken to a nearby hospital but succumbed to his injuries.
The victim's family believes more individuals might be involved and is urging a comprehensive investigation. They even staged a protest by blocking a road in Naraina, demanding justice. Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Vichitra Veer stated that investigations are considering all angles, but no connection between the two incidents has been confirmed yet.
