Tragedy Strikes Twice: Brothers Fall Victim to Stabbings in West Delhi

In West Delhi, a man named Manoj was fatally stabbed while crossing a park, echoing a similar incident involving his younger brother six months prior. Police have apprehended two juveniles, but the family suspects more individuals. Investigations are ongoing as protests demand justice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-12-2024 22:37 IST | Created: 01-12-2024 22:37 IST
Manoj
  • Country:
  • India

A man named Manoj was tragically stabbed to death while crossing a park in West Delhi on Saturday evening, six months after his brother fell victim to a similar attack in the same area, according to police reports on Sunday.

The police swiftly detained two juveniles suspected of being involved in Saturday's incident. They responded to a PCR call received at 8 PM, finding Manoj critically injured at the scene in Naraina. He was immediately taken to a nearby hospital but succumbed to his injuries.

The victim's family believes more individuals might be involved and is urging a comprehensive investigation. They even staged a protest by blocking a road in Naraina, demanding justice. Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Vichitra Veer stated that investigations are considering all angles, but no connection between the two incidents has been confirmed yet.

(With inputs from agencies.)

