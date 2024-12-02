Controversy Surrounds Mughal-Era Mosque Survey in Sambhal

The AIMIM chief, Asaduddin Owaisi, has voiced his opposition to a court-ordered survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid, a mosque from the Mughal era, located in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh. He questioned the necessity of such a survey, arguing that it detracts attention from pressing national issues such as inflation and unemployment.

The situation escalated on November 24, when violence broke out during the court-mandated survey, resulting in four fatalities. Subsequently, the Supreme Court intervened, suspending all proceedings related to the survey, and emphasized the need for peace in the violence-afflicted town.

This incident is part of a broader controversy surrounding the status of religious sites in India, with claims being made against other sites like the Ajmer Sharif Dargah. Opposition leaders express growing concern over this trend, linking it to the socio-political landscape in India, further fueled by statements from RSS leadership on demographic issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)