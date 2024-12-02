Left Menu

Controversy Surrounds Mughal-Era Mosque Survey in Sambhal

Asaduddin Owaisi criticizes the court-ordered survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh, amidst a backdrop of violence and political tension. The Supreme Court has halted proceedings, urging peace. The controversy aligns with larger disputes over religious sites, sparking wider societal concerns in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 02-12-2024 10:09 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 10:09 IST
Controversy Surrounds Mughal-Era Mosque Survey in Sambhal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The AIMIM chief, Asaduddin Owaisi, has voiced his opposition to a court-ordered survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid, a mosque from the Mughal era, located in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh. He questioned the necessity of such a survey, arguing that it detracts attention from pressing national issues such as inflation and unemployment.

The situation escalated on November 24, when violence broke out during the court-mandated survey, resulting in four fatalities. Subsequently, the Supreme Court intervened, suspending all proceedings related to the survey, and emphasized the need for peace in the violence-afflicted town.

This incident is part of a broader controversy surrounding the status of religious sites in India, with claims being made against other sites like the Ajmer Sharif Dargah. Opposition leaders express growing concern over this trend, linking it to the socio-political landscape in India, further fueled by statements from RSS leadership on demographic issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

 Global
3
Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

 Global
4
Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024