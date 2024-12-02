Utpal Kumar Singh's Tenure as Lok Sabha Secretary General Extended Again

Utpal Kumar Singh's tenure as Lok Sabha Secretary General has been extended by another year, according to an official order. The decision was taken by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, prolonging Singh's position until November 30, 2025.

Singh, an IAS officer from the 1986 batch, initially joined as Lok Sabha Secretary General on December 1, 2020. His distinguished service record has already earned him extensions prior to this announcement.

Before stepping into his role at the Lok Sabha Secretariat, Singh served as the chief secretary of Uttarakhand, leveraging his extensive experience in both state and central government affairs.

