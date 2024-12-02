Left Menu

Utpal Kumar Singh's Tenure as Lok Sabha Secretary General Extended Again

Utpal Kumar Singh, a seasoned civil servant and former chief secretary of Uttarakhand, has received a one-year extension as Lok Sabha Secretary General. His appointment, initially commencing in December 2020, has been prolonged until November 30, 2025, under the directive of Speaker Om Birla.

Utpal Kumar Singh's tenure as Lok Sabha Secretary General has been extended by another year, according to an official order. The decision was taken by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, prolonging Singh's position until November 30, 2025.

Singh, an IAS officer from the 1986 batch, initially joined as Lok Sabha Secretary General on December 1, 2020. His distinguished service record has already earned him extensions prior to this announcement.

Before stepping into his role at the Lok Sabha Secretariat, Singh served as the chief secretary of Uttarakhand, leveraging his extensive experience in both state and central government affairs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

