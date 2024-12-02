Tragic Soccer Match Stampede in Nzerekore

A tragic stampede unfolded following fan clashes at a soccer match in Nzerekore, southeast Guinea, resulting in several fatalities, as reported by Prime Minister Mamadou Oury Bah on Monday.

Images and videos shared online depicted a grim scene with scores of victims on the ground, although Reuters has yet to verify the footage or confirm the death count.

Government authorities express deep regret over the incident that marred the match between the Labe and Nzerekore teams. Efforts to restore order are currently underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)