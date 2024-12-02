Left Menu

Tragic Soccer Match Stampede in Nzerekore

A deadly stampede occurred during a soccer match in Nzerekore, Guinea. Unverified videos show numerous victims following fan clashes. Authorities are attempting to restore order as the government expresses regret over the tragic events.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Conakry | Updated: 02-12-2024 12:21 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 12:14 IST
Tragic Soccer Match Stampede in Nzerekore
Gaza soccer players Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • Guinea

A tragic stampede unfolded following fan clashes at a soccer match in Nzerekore, southeast Guinea, resulting in several fatalities, as reported by Prime Minister Mamadou Oury Bah on Monday.

Images and videos shared online depicted a grim scene with scores of victims on the ground, although Reuters has yet to verify the footage or confirm the death count.

Government authorities express deep regret over the incident that marred the match between the Labe and Nzerekore teams. Efforts to restore order are currently underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

 Global
3
Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

 Global
4
Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024