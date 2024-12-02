Tragic Soccer Match Stampede in Nzerekore
A deadly stampede occurred during a soccer match in Nzerekore, Guinea. Unverified videos show numerous victims following fan clashes. Authorities are attempting to restore order as the government expresses regret over the tragic events.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Conakry | Updated: 02-12-2024 12:21 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 12:14 IST
- Country:
- Guinea
A tragic stampede unfolded following fan clashes at a soccer match in Nzerekore, southeast Guinea, resulting in several fatalities, as reported by Prime Minister Mamadou Oury Bah on Monday.
Images and videos shared online depicted a grim scene with scores of victims on the ground, although Reuters has yet to verify the footage or confirm the death count.
Government authorities express deep regret over the incident that marred the match between the Labe and Nzerekore teams. Efforts to restore order are currently underway.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
This is my first visit to Nigeria as Prime Minister, but I have not come alone. I have brought with me fragrance of Indian soil: PM Modi.
India-Nigeria Strategic Partnership Enhanced by Prime Minister Modi's Landmark Visit
Prime Minister Narendra Modi receives Nigeria's second-highest national award - the Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger.
Deputy Prime Minister Ribera Defends Flood Response Amid Political Blame Game
Mali's Ruling Junta Appoints New Prime Minister Amid Political Turmoil