Nepal's PM Oli Aims for Stronger China Ties in Landmark Visit

Nepal's Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli is on a four-day visit to China, marking his first trip to a neighboring nation during his current term. He is set to meet Chinese leaders to discuss bilateral relations and revive BRI projects, signaling a shift from traditional Nepal-India visits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 02-12-2024 13:41 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 13:02 IST
K P Sharma Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Nepal

Nepal's Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli embarked on his first official visit to China on Monday, marking a significant move in his current term. Scheduled for discussions with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang, Oli aims to strengthen bilateral ties and revive stalled BRI projects.

The visit, lasting from December 2-5, sees Oli leading a 39-member delegation. With his spouse Radhika Shakya accompanying him, the prime minister is the keynote speaker at Peking University. His agenda underscores a balance in Nepal's foreign relations, traditionally skewed towards India.

Oli's coalition government, which includes his Communist Party of Nepal and the Nepali Congress, views the trip as pivotal. Breaking with custom, Nepal is focusing on reviving its Belt and Road Initiative commitments, seven years post-signing, positioning itself prominently in South Asia's strategic landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

