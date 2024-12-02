Tragedy Strikes: Cousin of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Killed in Ambush

In a tragic incident, Sardar Saqlain Khan Gandapur, a prominent political figure and cousin of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, was shot dead by unknown assailants in northwest Pakistan.

The attack occurred on Monday in Dera Ismail Khan district, a region closely linked to the chief minister. Despite the immediate launch of an investigation, no organization has claimed responsibility.

The shooting at Luni Mor—a location known for the influence of the Pakistani Taliban—has raised concerns and prompted a thorough probe by local authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)