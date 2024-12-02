Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Cousin of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Killed in Ambush

Sardar Saqlain Khan Gandapur, cousin of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, was killed by unidentified gunmen in Dera Ismail Khan, Pakistan. He served as a local government functionary. An investigation is underway, with suspicions circling due to the area’s proximity to the Pakistani Taliban.

Peshawar | Updated: 02-12-2024 13:07 IST
  Pakistan
  • Pakistan

In a tragic incident, Sardar Saqlain Khan Gandapur, a prominent political figure and cousin of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, was shot dead by unknown assailants in northwest Pakistan.

The attack occurred on Monday in Dera Ismail Khan district, a region closely linked to the chief minister. Despite the immediate launch of an investigation, no organization has claimed responsibility.

The shooting at Luni Mor—a location known for the influence of the Pakistani Taliban—has raised concerns and prompted a thorough probe by local authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

