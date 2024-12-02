Tragic End: Police Sub-Inspector's Apparent Suicide in Telangana

A police sub-inspector in Telangana's Mulugu district was found dead on Monday morning, allegedly having taken his own life with his service weapon.

Authorities discovered the SI's body in a pool of blood on a bed in a resort located in Eturnagaram mandal. Shedding light on the situation, a police official indicated that preliminary findings suggest the sub-inspector's possible suicide was due to personal reasons.

The local police have registered a case and have commenced further investigations to determine the circumstances leading to the tragic event.

(With inputs from agencies.)