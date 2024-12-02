Tragic Family Drama: Man Arrested for Double Murder in Chakeri

A shocking crime unfolded in Chakeri as a 41-year-old man was taken into custody for allegedly murdering his wife and mother-in-law, authorities reported on Monday. The accused, Joseph Peter, confronted his wife over suspected infidelity, leading to a violent altercation.

According to police sources, Peter suspected his wife, Kamini Singh, of having an affair with a Delhi-based man. An argument escalated when Singh declined an outing invitation from her husband, prompting a violent attack.

Peter, in a fit of rage, fatally struck Singh and her mother. The incident was reported by alarmed neighbors who heard the commotion. Police arrived to find both victims deceased. The matter is under investigation, with bodies sent for forensic examination.

