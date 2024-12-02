Left Menu

Tragic Family Drama: Man Arrested for Double Murder in Chakeri

A man named Joseph Peter was arrested for the murder of his wife Kamini Singh and her mother, Pushpa, following a violent altercation fueled by suspicions of infidelity. The tragedy unfurled at their home in Chakeri, sparked by a dispute over an outing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kanpur | Updated: 02-12-2024 14:26 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 14:26 IST
Tragic Family Drama: Man Arrested for Double Murder in Chakeri
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A shocking crime unfolded in Chakeri as a 41-year-old man was taken into custody for allegedly murdering his wife and mother-in-law, authorities reported on Monday. The accused, Joseph Peter, confronted his wife over suspected infidelity, leading to a violent altercation.

According to police sources, Peter suspected his wife, Kamini Singh, of having an affair with a Delhi-based man. An argument escalated when Singh declined an outing invitation from her husband, prompting a violent attack.

Peter, in a fit of rage, fatally struck Singh and her mother. The incident was reported by alarmed neighbors who heard the commotion. Police arrived to find both victims deceased. The matter is under investigation, with bodies sent for forensic examination.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

 Global
3
Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

 Global
4
Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024