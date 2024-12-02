Supreme Court to Review DMK Leader's Ministerial Appointment Amid Witness Concerns

The Supreme Court of India has expressed its intention to scrutinize a plea questioning the ministerial appointment of DMK leader V Senthil Balaji. This step follows his release on bail in connection to a money laundering investigation tied to a cash-for-job scam. Concerns surround the potential influence on witnesses due to Balaji's governmental role.

A bench comprising Justices Abhay S Oka and Augustine George Masih highlighted that while they would examine the plea, they would not rescind the September 26 order that granted Balaji bail. The court underscored apprehensions that Balaji's ministerial post could exert undue pressure on witnesses set to testify in the case.

The case, stemming from Balaji's tenure as a minister during the previous AIADMK administration, has attracted scrutiny for alleged corrupt recruitment practices within Tamil Nadu's transport department. As the legal proceedings continue, the apex court remains firm on addressing the integrity of witness depositions, while Balaji's counsel prepares for the next hearing.

(With inputs from agencies.)