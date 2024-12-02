Left Menu

Gaza Under Fire: The Ongoing Conflict and Ceasefire Efforts

Israeli forces bombarded houses in northern Gaza Strip, killing 15 and displacing many. The conflict continues despite a ceasefire with Hezbollah. Talks in Cairo focus on post-war governance of Gaza, with Egypt proposing a non-partisan committee. The situation remains tense, with potential developments in hostage negotiations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-12-2024 15:07 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 14:50 IST
Israeli air strikes Image Credit:

Overnight, Israeli forces intensified their assault on the northern Gaza Strip, resulting in the deaths of at least 15 people in Beit Lahiya, according to Palestinian medics.

The bombardment also left several wounded and others missing, with rescue efforts hindered by difficult conditions. Medical facilities are struggling to handle the influx of casualties.

The Israeli military operation, launched after a deadly Hamas attack in October 2023, aims to prevent militant regrouping. Efforts for a ceasefire and potential governance changes in Gaza are underway, with Egyptian mediation playing a crucial role.

(With inputs from agencies.)

