Massive Poppy Seizure on Jammu-Srinagar Highway

In a significant crackdown on illegal smuggling, police have apprehended a truck driver in Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir. The arrest was made on Monday following the discovery of over 200 kilograms of poppy being transported illicitly.

Authorities reported that during a routine check on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway at Jakhani, a police team stopped and inspected a suspicious truck. Their search revealed 211 kilograms of poppy hidden within eight bags inside the vehicle.

The truck driver, Mohammad Hanief, was arrested immediately, and both the contraband and the vehicle were taken into custody. Officials have registered a case at Udhampur Police Station, and further investigation is currently underway to trace the drug trafficking network.

