Left Menu

Massive Poppy Seizure on Jammu-Srinagar Highway

A truck driver was arrested in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district for attempting to smuggle 211 kilograms of poppy. During a routine check on the Jammu-Srinagar Highway, police intercepted the truck, found the illicit material, and seized the vehicle. Investigations are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 02-12-2024 15:16 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 15:03 IST
Massive Poppy Seizure on Jammu-Srinagar Highway
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant crackdown on illegal smuggling, police have apprehended a truck driver in Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir. The arrest was made on Monday following the discovery of over 200 kilograms of poppy being transported illicitly.

Authorities reported that during a routine check on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway at Jakhani, a police team stopped and inspected a suspicious truck. Their search revealed 211 kilograms of poppy hidden within eight bags inside the vehicle.

The truck driver, Mohammad Hanief, was arrested immediately, and both the contraband and the vehicle were taken into custody. Officials have registered a case at Udhampur Police Station, and further investigation is currently underway to trace the drug trafficking network.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

 Global
3
Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

 Global
4
Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024