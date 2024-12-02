Tragic Heist: Pensioner Petrol Pump Owner Killed in Jharkhand

In a shocking turn of events, a 78-year-old petrol pump owner, identified as Shaligram Mandal, was fatally shot by unidentified assailants in Jharkhand's Sahebganj district on Monday. Law enforcement sources confirm that the perpetrators stole approximately Rs 12 lakh in cash.

The deadly incident occurred in the Lalwan area falling under the jurisdiction of Teenpahar police station. Mandal was en route to the bank on his motorcycle when two alleged criminals opened fire on him, leaving him fatally injured.

Barharwa Sub-Divisional Police Officer Nitin Khandelwal informed PTI that efforts are underway to apprehend the culprits. Mandal was rushed to a hospital in Rajmahal but was declared dead upon arrival. Alongside operating his fuel station, Mandal had been engaged in various other business endeavors.

(With inputs from agencies.)