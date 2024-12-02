Left Menu

Tragic Heist: Pensioner Petrol Pump Owner Killed in Jharkhand

A 78-year-old petrol pump owner, Shaligram Mandal, was shot dead by unidentified assailants during a robbery in Jharkhand's Sahebganj district. The criminals stole approximately Rs 12 lakh while Mandal was on his way to the bank. Authorities are actively searching for the culprits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sahebganj | Updated: 02-12-2024 15:44 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 15:41 IST
Tragic Heist: Pensioner Petrol Pump Owner Killed in Jharkhand
Petrol Pump Employee Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking turn of events, a 78-year-old petrol pump owner, identified as Shaligram Mandal, was fatally shot by unidentified assailants in Jharkhand's Sahebganj district on Monday. Law enforcement sources confirm that the perpetrators stole approximately Rs 12 lakh in cash.

The deadly incident occurred in the Lalwan area falling under the jurisdiction of Teenpahar police station. Mandal was en route to the bank on his motorcycle when two alleged criminals opened fire on him, leaving him fatally injured.

Barharwa Sub-Divisional Police Officer Nitin Khandelwal informed PTI that efforts are underway to apprehend the culprits. Mandal was rushed to a hospital in Rajmahal but was declared dead upon arrival. Alongside operating his fuel station, Mandal had been engaged in various other business endeavors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

 Global
3
Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

 Global
4
Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024