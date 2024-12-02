Left Menu

BJP's H Raja Sentenced Over Provocative Comments

Senior BJP leader H Raja was sentenced by a special court to six months' simple imprisonment in two cases. The cases involve his derogatory remarks about DMK MP Kanimozhi and comments inciting violence by suggesting the demolition of Periyar statues, both seen as provocations and insults under various IPC sections.

Chennai | Updated: 02-12-2024 15:53 IST
BJP's H Raja Sentenced Over Provocative Comments
A special court in the city has handed down a six-month simple imprisonment sentence to senior BJP leader H Raja in connection with two separate cases. The cases involve inflammatory remarks against DMK MP Kanimozhi and comments advocating the demolition of Periyar statues, both dating back a few years.

The Special Court dealing with criminal cases against MPs/MLAs also levied a total fine of Rs 5,000 on him. The sentence has been suspended for 30 days to allow Raja to file an appeal. Addressing reporters, Raja stated that his legal team would challenge the court's decision.

The court condemned his social media messages, describing them as dangerous enough to disrupt communal peace. It maintained that disagreements with ideologies should be confronted with counter-ideologies, not through violence or incitement. Raja's social media post advocating statue demolitions, following similar actions in Tripura, was specifically highlighted by the judge as highly provocative.

