Le Pen's Conviction Sparks Controversy Across Europe

Marine Le Pen, leader of France's National Rally, faced a five-year ban from public office after her embezzlement conviction, halting her 2027 presidential bid. The verdict drew mixed reactions from European political figures, highlighting tensions between judicial actions and political ambitions across the continent.

Marine Le Pen, leader of the far-right National Rally in France, has been barred from running for public office for five years following an embezzlement conviction. The sentence complicates her anticipated 2027 presidential candidacy. Political reactions across Europe range from staunch defense to stern criticism.

National Rally President Jordan Bardella described the conviction as an attack on French democracy, while Eric Ciotti of the Republicans denounced it as a power grab. Meanwhile, Eric Zemmour argued Le Pen deserves the right to run despite political differences.

Internationally, reactions were mixed. Italy's Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini expressed solidarity, warning against judicial political interference, while German lawmaker Juergen Hardt praised the ruling, citing it as a deterrent against corruption. This case illustrates deep political divides on the continent.

