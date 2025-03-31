Le Pen's Conviction Sparks Controversy Across Europe
Marine Le Pen, leader of France's National Rally, faced a five-year ban from public office after her embezzlement conviction, halting her 2027 presidential bid. The verdict drew mixed reactions from European political figures, highlighting tensions between judicial actions and political ambitions across the continent.
Marine Le Pen, leader of the far-right National Rally in France, has been barred from running for public office for five years following an embezzlement conviction. The sentence complicates her anticipated 2027 presidential candidacy. Political reactions across Europe range from staunch defense to stern criticism.
National Rally President Jordan Bardella described the conviction as an attack on French democracy, while Eric Ciotti of the Republicans denounced it as a power grab. Meanwhile, Eric Zemmour argued Le Pen deserves the right to run despite political differences.
Internationally, reactions were mixed. Italy's Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini expressed solidarity, warning against judicial political interference, while German lawmaker Juergen Hardt praised the ruling, citing it as a deterrent against corruption. This case illustrates deep political divides on the continent.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Arunachal Pradesh Gears Up for 2025 Panchayat and Municipal Elections
Madhya Pradesh Politics Heat Up Over Law and Order Controversies
High stakes in Boxing Federation Elections: Ajay Singh Eyes Third Term
Dr. Debendra Pradhan: A Patriarch in Politics Passes Away
Nagpur Unrest: AIMIM's Pathan Condemns BJP's Alleged Hatred Politics