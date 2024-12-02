Russia's Resilient Support for Assad amid Syrian Upheaval
Russia pledges continued backing for Syrian President Bashar al-Assad after recent territorial losses to insurgents. As Assad's forces face heightened pressure, Russian and Syrian airstrikes target rebel-held positions. Russia seeks swift restoration of constitutional order amidst the chaos while dismissing its top military general in Syria.
In a renewed pledge of allegiance, the Kremlin reaffirmed its support for Syrian President Bashar al-Assad following his forces' territorial setbacks at the hands of insurgents.
Russian and Syrian aircraft intensified strikes on rebel-held areas in Aleppo, aiming to counter the rising insurgent threat and stabilize the situation on the ground.
Despite the upheaval, Russia continues to align with Assad, focusing on swift restoration of constitutional order while dealing with internal military leadership changes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
