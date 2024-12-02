Ceasefire Tension: Airstrike Violence Erupts

An Israeli airstrike on the Lebanese town of Marjayoun resulted in one fatality, as confirmed by the Lebanese health ministry on Monday. The attack adds to the volatility in the region, despite attempts to secure peace.

This development comes amid a recently brokered ceasefire between Israel and the armed group Hezbollah. The ceasefire, which began last Wednesday, was part of a U.S.-proposed agreement for a 60-day truce.

The truce aims to end hostilities that have persisted for over a year, highlighting the fragility of peace initiatives in the region.

