Ceasefire Tension: Airstrike Violence Erupts

An Israeli airstrike on Marjayoun in Lebanon resulted in one fatality, confirmed by Lebanon's health ministry. This incident occurred amidst the ongoing ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah, initiated as part of a U.S.-brokered agreement for a 60-day truce aiming to quell year-long hostilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beirut | Updated: 02-12-2024 16:23 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 16:23 IST
  • Lebanon

An Israeli airstrike on the Lebanese town of Marjayoun resulted in one fatality, as confirmed by the Lebanese health ministry on Monday. The attack adds to the volatility in the region, despite attempts to secure peace.

This development comes amid a recently brokered ceasefire between Israel and the armed group Hezbollah. The ceasefire, which began last Wednesday, was part of a U.S.-proposed agreement for a 60-day truce.

The truce aims to end hostilities that have persisted for over a year, highlighting the fragility of peace initiatives in the region.

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

