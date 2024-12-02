Couple Sentenced in Thane's Shocking POCSO Case
A special POCSO court in Thane has sentenced a couple to ten years in jail for repeatedly raping a minor girl. The couple befriended the girl, who regularly visited the building where they lived, and committed the crime. Both were fined and sentenced for aggravated sexual assault.
In a landmark ruling, a special POCSO court in Thane has sentenced a couple to ten years imprisonment over the repeated sexual assault of a minor girl.
Judge Ruby Malvankar issued the verdict on November 29, also levying a fine of Rs 25,000 each on Mira Road residents Jitendra and Namita Tiwari.
The court heard that the couple had repeatedly raped the girl, whom they had befriended due to her frequent presence in their building. The case was presented by advocates Rekha Hiwrale and Varsha Chandane, who recounted the minor's ordeal.
