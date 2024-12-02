Left Menu

Tensions Escalate Over Iroquois Reef Gathering

China's coast guard has imposed control measures on Philippine vessels it claims have gathered illegally in the Iroquois reef area of the South China Sea. Despite potential harassment, the Philippines emphasizes its continued commitment to asserting sovereignty over its maritime territories.

Tensions between China and the Philippines have intensified as China's coast guard announced the implementation of control measures against what it labels an illegal gathering of Philippine vessels near the Iroquois reef in the disputed South China Sea.

According to spokesperson Liu Dejun, the Philippine ships have recently assembled in the contested waters under the guise of fishing. In response, the Philippine coast guard has reported potential harassment but affirmed their increased confidence in fishing activities, bolstered by the national leadership's resolve not to yield any territory.

The assertion comes amid China's widespread claims over the South China Sea, despite a 2016 ruling by the Hague that invalidated such claims. Each nation has reiterated its stance, with China's coast guard demanding an end to Philippine actions perceived as provocations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

