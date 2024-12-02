Tragic Loss: Honor Killing Allegations in Inter-Caste Marriage
A woman constable in Ibrahimpatnam was allegedly murdered by her brother, possibly in an honor killing related to her marriage to a man from a different caste. The brother, suspected of the crime, remains at large. Police are also probing a potential land dispute link.
A female constable in her mid-twenties was reportedly murdered by her brother in Ibrahimpatnam on Monday. Police are probing if it was an honor killing due to her inter-caste marriage.
The constable, who worked at Hayathnagar police station, was allegedly attacked and killed while commuting to work. Her husband claims she was targeted because of their recent marriage against her family's wishes.
The police speculate involvement of a land dispute, while the primary suspect—her brother—is still on the run. The husband denies land dispute claims, maintaining that caste tensions led to the killing.
