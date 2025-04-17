Turbulent Times: Tea Land Dispute Brewing in Kenya

A land dispute between a British-owned tea plantation and the local community in Nandi County, Kenya, underscores the legacy of colonial-era land grabs. The conflict centers on 350 acres claimed by residents as a gift from Eastern Produce Kenya (EPK) in 1986, a claim EPK disputes.

This ongoing standoff has exacerbated tensions in a region where historical grievances remain unresolved, threatening Kenya's tea industry, a key economic sector. Violence has marked similar incidents, fueled by frustrations over unaddressed colonial land injustices and the perceived complicity of political elites.

While legal avenues remain limited, community claims and political undertones add complexity to the dispute, sparking concerns over the potential for future escalations.

