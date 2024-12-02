Left Menu

Fragile Ceasefire: Rising Tensions Between Israel and Lebanon

The fragile ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah is under threat after Israeli strikes killed two people in southern Lebanon. Authorities from both sides have made accusations of truce violations. U.S. envoy Amos Hochstein has warned Israel against alleged breaches to maintain peace.

Fragile Ceasefire: Rising Tensions Between Israel and Lebanon
Two fatalities were reported following Israeli strikes on southern Lebanon, casting doubt on the fragile ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah, according to Lebanese authorities.

The ceasefire, effective since November 27, mandates mutual non-aggression, yet both nations have accused each other of violations, with Monday's incidents turning deadly.

An Israeli air attack reportedly killed a person in Marjayoun, while another strike claimed a Lebanese state security member's life in Nabatieh. U.S. envoy Amos Hochstein has cautioned Israel against purported truce breaches.

