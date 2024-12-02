Mumbai Man's Disappearance Amid Allegations Against Police

A 25-year-old man from Mumbai, Shubham Ojha, is reported missing after uploading videos alleging police misconduct. Ojha accused a Mumbai Police officer of implicating him in a false case, reportedly orchestrated by his live-in partner.

Shubham's father filed a missing person complaint on Monday, urging the Ghatkopar police to search for his son. The case has since prompted an investigation into Ojha's claims, which include accusations of harassment and extortion.

In one video, Ojha warned that Mumbai Police should be held accountable should he come to harm. Authorities have stated that the validity of his allegations will be examined once he is located.

(With inputs from agencies.)