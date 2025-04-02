Left Menu

Pre-School Scandal: Principal Arrested for Extortion

A pre-school principal and two associates were arrested for extorting money from a student’s father, whom she was involved with. She blackmailed him with private pictures, demanding Rs 20 lakh. After initial payment, continued threats led the father to report them, resulting in their arrest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 02-04-2025 18:12 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 18:12 IST
Pre-School Scandal: Principal Arrested for Extortion
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking turn of events, authorities have arrested a pre-school principal and her two accomplices for extorting a substantial sum from the father of one of her students, whom she was in a relationship with.

The principal allegedly threatened the father, demanding Rs 20 lakh ($27,000) while using his private photos as leverage, police reported.

The arrest came after the father reported ongoing harassment, having already made a partial payment, which led to the prompt action by the authorities to apprehend those involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)

