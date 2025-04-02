Pre-School Scandal: Principal Arrested for Extortion
A pre-school principal and two associates were arrested for extorting money from a student’s father, whom she was involved with. She blackmailed him with private pictures, demanding Rs 20 lakh. After initial payment, continued threats led the father to report them, resulting in their arrest.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 02-04-2025 18:12 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 18:12 IST
- Country:
- India
In a shocking turn of events, authorities have arrested a pre-school principal and her two accomplices for extorting a substantial sum from the father of one of her students, whom she was in a relationship with.
The principal allegedly threatened the father, demanding Rs 20 lakh ($27,000) while using his private photos as leverage, police reported.
The arrest came after the father reported ongoing harassment, having already made a partial payment, which led to the prompt action by the authorities to apprehend those involved.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Major Ganja Bust: Police Seize Rs 6.52 Lakh Worth in Thane
Police Probe Intensifies in Fatal Vadodara Road Accident
Curfew imposed in parts of Nagpur after protest against Aurangzeb's tomb triggers violence: Police.
Major Ganja Seizure: Chhattisgarh Police Busts Smuggling Racket
Family of Missing Indian Student Seeks Closure in Dominican Republic