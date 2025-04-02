Pre-School Scandal: Principal Arrested for Extortion

In a shocking turn of events, authorities have arrested a pre-school principal and her two accomplices for extorting a substantial sum from the father of one of her students, whom she was in a relationship with.

The principal allegedly threatened the father, demanding Rs 20 lakh ($27,000) while using his private photos as leverage, police reported.

The arrest came after the father reported ongoing harassment, having already made a partial payment, which led to the prompt action by the authorities to apprehend those involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)