Railway Passenger's Vigilance Under Scrutiny in Theft Compensation Case

The South Mumbai District Consumer Dispute Redressal Commission rejected a compensation claim by a passenger for theft of belongings, citing his lack of vigilance. The complainant claimed his wife's purse, containing valuables, was stolen on a train. The commission found no negligence by the railways, emphasizing passenger responsibility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 02-12-2024 19:18 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 19:18 IST
The South Mumbai District Consumer Dispute Redressal Commission has denied a railway passenger's compensation claim following the theft of belongings due to alleged negligence. The commission noted that the passenger's own lack of vigilance likely contributed to the unfortunate incident.

The complainant, a chartered accountant, reported that valuables, including a purse containing gold jewelry and cash, were stolen while traveling on the Ajmer-Dadar Express. Despite seeking compensation totaling Rs 13.94 lakh, the commission ruled in favor of the railways, citing insufficient evidence of service negligence.

The commission emphasized the need for personal responsibility, indicating that leaving valuable items unattended played a critical role in the theft. As the incident occurred during a busy train station stop, the passenger's inattentiveness was highlighted as a primary factor in the theft.

(With inputs from agencies.)

