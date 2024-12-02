Supreme Court Questions Balaji's Ministerial Reinstatement Amid Laundering Case
The Supreme Court raised concerns over DMK leader V Senthil Balaji's reinstatement as Tamil Nadu Cabinet minister after his bail in a money laundering case related to a cash-for-job scam. A plea was filed questioning witness independence. Balaji's appointment has cast doubts on the case proceedings.
The Supreme Court on Monday expressed unease over DMK leader V Senthil Balaji's reappointment as a Cabinet minister in Tamil Nadu shortly after being granted bail in a money laundering case linked to a cash-for-jobs scam.
Justices Abhay S Oka and Augustine George Masih voiced their concerns about the pressure his position could exert on witnesses in the trial, highlighting that public perception may view his role as a minister as intimidating for those required to testify.
While the court upheld the decision to grant bail, it agreed to restrict its inquiry to the potential coercion of witnesses, scheduling further discussions for December. The issue has stirred debate over the fairness of the judicial process amidst political influence.
