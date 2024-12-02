Left Menu

Ukraine's Call for Enhanced Air Defense

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy emphasized the need for increased air defense systems to safeguard critical infrastructure from Russian missile strikes. Speaking alongside German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Kyiv, Zelenskiy highlighted the current insufficiency in systems due to intense missile assaults affecting two dozen important facilities.

Updated: 02-12-2024 20:17 IST
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Monday urgently called for more air defense systems to shield crucial sites from ongoing Russian missile attacks. Speaking at a press briefing with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Kyiv, Zelenskiy stressed the critical nature of this need.

Zelenskiy pointed out that existing air defense systems are inadequate to cover two dozen special facilities currently threatened by dense missile barrages. This plea for support underlines the escalating tension and the dire need for reinforced defensive measures.

As the conflict continues to intensify, Ukraine's leadership remains committed to ensuring the protection of its critical infrastructure, urging international partners for additional support in countering these persistent threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

