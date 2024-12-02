Ukraine's Call for Enhanced Air Defense

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Monday urgently called for more air defense systems to shield crucial sites from ongoing Russian missile attacks. Speaking at a press briefing with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Kyiv, Zelenskiy stressed the critical nature of this need.

Zelenskiy pointed out that existing air defense systems are inadequate to cover two dozen special facilities currently threatened by dense missile barrages. This plea for support underlines the escalating tension and the dire need for reinforced defensive measures.

As the conflict continues to intensify, Ukraine's leadership remains committed to ensuring the protection of its critical infrastructure, urging international partners for additional support in countering these persistent threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)