Justice Served: Man Sentenced to Life for Assault in Gumanpura

A 52-year-old man received a life sentence on Monday for raping a 30-year-old hearing- and speech-impaired woman in Gumanpura. The special POCSO court also fined Shahid Mohammad Rs 35,000, as confirmed by public prosecutor Lalit Kumar Sharma.

According to Sharma, the October 2022 incident saw the convict, a local laborer, enter the victim's room and commit the crime while her mother was on the first floor. The victim later communicated the ordeal to her mother using sign language, identifying the convict as he fled the scene.

A complaint led to Shahid's arrest and subsequent conviction under IPC sections 376 and 452. His sentencing underscores the justice delivered by the court in this heinous case.

