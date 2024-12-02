Crisis in Gaza: Escalating Conflict and Calls for Ceasefire Amidst War Crimes Allegations

In an escalation of violence, Israeli forces bombarded the northern Gaza Strip, resulting in the death of at least 15 people in overnight attacks. The beleaguered medical facilities in the area struggled to manage the influx of wounded, with others reported missing, according to Palestinian medics and emergency services.

Residents from the towns of Jabalia, Beit Lahiya, and Beit Hanoun reported widespread destruction, accusing Israeli drones of targeting a school sheltering displaced families. The campaign is seen by Palestinians as an attempt by Israel to force evacuations and create a buffer zone, although the Israeli military denies such allegations.

The conflict has left more than 44,400 Palestinians dead, according to Gaza officials, with Moshe Yaalon, a former Israeli defense minister, accusing the current administration of war crimes. As negotiations mediated by Egypt for a governance committee and ceasefire continue, tensions remain high, with international stakeholders urging a resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)