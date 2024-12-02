Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Farmers Stand Firm at Noida Border: Demanding Fair Land Compensation

Farmers from Uttar Pradesh clashed with law enforcement at the Noida-Delhi border as they demanded proper compensation for lands acquired by the government. Halting their 'Delhi Chalo' march on Monday, the farmers vowed to return if their demands are unmet in a week, causing significant traffic disruptions.

On Monday, farmers from various parts of Uttar Pradesh made their way towards Delhi but were halted at the Noida-Delhi border, resulting in a sizable sit-in protest. The protest was driven by demands for adequate compensation for government-acquired lands, a situation that the farmers intend to resolve within a week or escalate further.

The demonstration disrupted traffic for several hours, coinciding with the Winter Session of Parliament, as police employed heavy security and erected multiple barricades. Participants, under the banner of 'Delhi Chalo', demanded resolutions to issues like land compensation adhering to the Land Acquisition Act, 2013.

Negotiations with authorities led the farmers to pause their march, giving the government a week to address their demands. Meanwhile, the protest sheds light on lingering grievances regarding land rates and compensation in Uttar Pradesh, with the Samyukt Kisan Morcha planning further actions if necessary.

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

