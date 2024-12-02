Uttar Pradesh Farmers Stand Firm at Noida Border: Demanding Fair Land Compensation

On Monday, farmers from various parts of Uttar Pradesh made their way towards Delhi but were halted at the Noida-Delhi border, resulting in a sizable sit-in protest. The protest was driven by demands for adequate compensation for government-acquired lands, a situation that the farmers intend to resolve within a week or escalate further.

The demonstration disrupted traffic for several hours, coinciding with the Winter Session of Parliament, as police employed heavy security and erected multiple barricades. Participants, under the banner of 'Delhi Chalo', demanded resolutions to issues like land compensation adhering to the Land Acquisition Act, 2013.

Negotiations with authorities led the farmers to pause their march, giving the government a week to address their demands. Meanwhile, the protest sheds light on lingering grievances regarding land rates and compensation in Uttar Pradesh, with the Samyukt Kisan Morcha planning further actions if necessary.

