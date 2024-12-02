Pushing Forward: Uttar Pradesh's Solar-Powered Approach in Jal Jeevan Mission

On Monday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ordered a third-party audit of the Har Ghar Nal Yojana, part of the Jal Jeevan Mission, to ensure quality and timely implementation of the scheme.

During a review, Adityanath stressed the importance of meeting public interest initiatives' standards, specifically highlighting the need for promptly repairing damaged roads and engaging public representatives for guidance.

The chief minister mandated nodal officers for each project to ensure effective coordination and timely completion. The initiative focuses on delivering safe drinking water to every household, with significant contributions from solar energy.

(With inputs from agencies.)