Left Menu

Pushing Forward: Uttar Pradesh's Solar-Powered Approach in Jal Jeevan Mission

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath orders a third-party audit of the Har Ghar Nal Yojana under Jal Jeevan Mission, emphasizing quality and timely execution. The review revealed significant solar-based projects contributing to reduced carbon emissions. The goal remains delivering pure drinking water to every household.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 02-12-2024 21:57 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 21:57 IST
Pushing Forward: Uttar Pradesh's Solar-Powered Approach in Jal Jeevan Mission
  • Country:
  • India

On Monday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ordered a third-party audit of the Har Ghar Nal Yojana, part of the Jal Jeevan Mission, to ensure quality and timely implementation of the scheme.

During a review, Adityanath stressed the importance of meeting public interest initiatives' standards, specifically highlighting the need for promptly repairing damaged roads and engaging public representatives for guidance.

The chief minister mandated nodal officers for each project to ensure effective coordination and timely completion. The initiative focuses on delivering safe drinking water to every household, with significant contributions from solar energy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

 Global
3
Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

 Global
4
Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024