Maharashtra Cabinet's Decision on Ladki Bahin Yojana Stipend Hike

Senior BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar indicated that the new Maharashtra cabinet will decide on the proposed increase of the Ladki Bahin Yojana stipend from Rs 1,500 to Rs 2,100. The scheme has been pivotal in BJP's electoral success. A review might be undertaken to ensure proper eligibility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 02-12-2024 22:08 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 22:08 IST
On Monday, senior BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar announced that the incoming Maharashtra cabinet will determine the timing for increasing the monthly stipend for eligible women under the Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana from Rs 1,500 to Rs 2,100, as promised by ruling allies before assembly elections.

The scheme, launched three months prior to the November polls, targets women aged 21-65 from impoverished backgrounds and has been credited with significantly contributing to the BJP-led coalition Mahayuti's strong election result, securing 230 out of 288 seats in the assembly.

Mungantiwar, recently re-elected as a state finance minister, emphasized that decisions regarding the stipend hike will be made by the new cabinet. The upcoming administration, he mentioned, may also review the scheme to ensure benefits reach only eligible recipients.

