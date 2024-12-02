Turkey Denies Involvement in Syrian Rebel Operation
Turkey has not endorsed a military operation by Syrian rebels against President Bashar al-Assad's forces in northwest Syria. A Turkish official clarified that their country did not grant permission or support for the action, including any directives or orders to the Islamist group HTS.
Despite recent developments in northwest Syria, Turkey firmly denies giving approval or support for the rebel operation against President Bashar al-Assad's forces, a Turkish official confirmed on Monday.
The official emphasized the importance of monitoring these operations, which pose direct implications for Turkey's national security.
Moreover, Turkey has not provided any directives to the Islamist group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, underscoring its designation as a terrorist organization by major global powers.
