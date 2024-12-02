Left Menu

Turkey Denies Involvement in Syrian Rebel Operation

Turkey has not endorsed a military operation by Syrian rebels against President Bashar al-Assad's forces in northwest Syria. A Turkish official clarified that their country did not grant permission or support for the action, including any directives or orders to the Islamist group HTS.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ankara | Updated: 02-12-2024 22:19 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 22:19 IST
Turkey Denies Involvement in Syrian Rebel Operation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Turkey

Despite recent developments in northwest Syria, Turkey firmly denies giving approval or support for the rebel operation against President Bashar al-Assad's forces, a Turkish official confirmed on Monday.

The official emphasized the importance of monitoring these operations, which pose direct implications for Turkey's national security.

Moreover, Turkey has not provided any directives to the Islamist group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, underscoring its designation as a terrorist organization by major global powers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

 Global
3
Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

 Global
4
Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024