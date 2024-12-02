Water Wars: West Bengal's Battle for Drinking Water Access

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has accused central government agencies of obstructing critical drinking water pipeline projects. Banerjee alleges these federal entities are withholding permission to lay pipelines, affecting water supply to over 50 lakh residents.

At a meeting with senior public health officials and district administrators, she identified key agencies, such as the Damodar Valley Corporation and Indian Railways, as culprits in the delay. Banerjee emphasized the importance of obtaining immediate permissions and instructed the chief secretary to take action or face legal consequences.

The Chief Minister also addressed unauthorized water connections, particularly in regions like Medinipur and the Parganas, urging strict actions against such activities. Banerjee promised weekly evaluations to ensure project completion and adequate water supply to the affected households.

