Comedian Kunal Kamra Sparks Controversy and Faces Legal Action

Kunal Kamra, a comedian known for his anti-establishment views, faced legal and political backlash over alleged comments against Maharashtra's Deputy CM Eknath Shinde during his show 'Naya Bharat'. Police issued summons to attendees, causing Kamra to apologize for their ordeal while maintaining his stance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-04-2025 14:39 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 14:39 IST
Kunal Kamra
  • Country:
  • India

Kunal Kamra, the comedian renowned for his bold, anti-establishment performances, has become embroiled in a legal debacle resulting from his controversial remarks against Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde during his 'Naya Bharat' stand-up show.

This uproar has led to multiple police summons directed at Kamra, demanding his presence at a Khar station, and affecting audience members who now face police scrutiny.

Kamra offered an apology to his fans over the inconvenience caused but remains unapologetic for the content of his performance, as the video continues to garner significant attention with over 12 million views on YouTube.

(With inputs from agencies.)

